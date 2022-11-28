GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers

The maddeningly inconsistent Florida Panthers (10-8-3) will kick off a five-game road trip against Western Conference foes when they face the Edmonton Oilers (11-10-0) tonight at Rogers Place. Although both teams have spent most of the season spinning their respective wheels, they come into the game with different degrees of mojo. Florida blew a 4-1 third period lead and ended up losing 5-4 in overtime to the St. Louis Blues on home ice on Saturday. Meanwhile, the OIlers rallied from three down with four third periods goals to defeat the New York Rangers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden. This will be final meeting of the regular season between the two far-flung clubs. Edmonton scored a 4-2 win over Cats in Sunrise back on November 12.
- WHEN: 9:30 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida X, TVAS , SN1, Sportsnet West
- ON THE DIAL: 96.5 FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2 (0-1-0)
- LAST MEETING: EDM 4, @FLA 2 - (Recap) 11/12/2022
- NEXT MEETING: As Michael McDonald once sang... This is it!
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (4-5-1 .888 / 3.62 0SO) vs Stuart Skinner (4-5-0 .921 / 2.78 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Edmonton
Monday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- TORONTO (13-5-5 31P) at DETROIT (11-5-4 26P) 7 p.m.
- TAMPA BAY (12-7-1 25P) at BUFFALO (9-12-0 18P) 7 p.m.
Idle: BOS (36P), MTL (23 P), OTT (17P)
