GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers at Calgary Flames

After another heartbreaking overtime loss, the Florida Panthers (10-8-4) will head deeper into Alberta to face the Calgary Flames (9-9-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome. Last night, the Cats were seconds away from victory before Evan Bouchard sent the game to the extra session where Leon Draisaitl won it by finishing off a 2-on-1 break with fellow superstar Connor McDavid. The Flames are opening a five-game homestand and will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak (0-2-1) tonight. This game will mark Matthew Tkachuk’s return to Calgary after the blockbuster summer trade that sent Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and prospect Cole Schwindt (currently marinating with the AHL Wranglers) north. The Flames beat the Panthers 5-4 in a shootout in Sunrise ten days ago.
- WHEN: 9 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, SN1, SNW, TVAS
- ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Flames, #FLAvsCGY, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: Matchsticks and Gasoline
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (0-0-1)
- LAST MEETING: CGY 5, @FLA 4 (SO) - (Recap) 11/19/2022
- NEXT MEETING: That’s all Folks!
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (4-5-1 .888 / 3.62 0SO) vs Daniel Vladar (1-4-1 .909 / 2.82 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Calgary
Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- TAMPA BAY (13-7-1 27P) at BOSTON (18-3-0 36P) 7 p.m.
- San Jose (7-13-4 18P) at at MONTREAL (11-9-1 23P) 7 p.m.
Idle: TOR (33P), DET (26P), BUF (19P), OTT (17P)
Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets
Loading comments...