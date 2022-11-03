 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks

Cats fishing for two points at SAP Center

By Todd Little
Florida Panthers v San Jose Sharks Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

After a disappointing result in Tempe, the Florida Panthers (5-4-1) continue their west coast road trip tonight when they face off against the San Jose Sharks (3-8-1) at SAP Center. The Panthers have strafed opposing goaltenders with 151 shots on goal over the last three games, but only have one win to show for it. San Jose, which clocks in with the lowest points percentage (.292) in the league, is playing .500 hockey (3-3-1) over the last seven games after starting the season with five straight losses. The Cats swept the season series last year, although both games did go to overtime. A suddenly revitalized Erik Karlsson leads the Sharks in scoring with nine goals (tops among NHL defensemen - second in the league) and 15 points.

  • WHEN: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: SAP Center, San Jose, CA
  • ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #SJSharks, #FLAvsSJS, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: Fear The Fin
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2
  • LAST MEETING: FLA 3, SJS 2 (OT) - (Recap) 3/15/2022
  • NEXT MEETING: February 9, 2023
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (2-3-1 .917 / 2.57 2SO) vs James Reimer (2-5-0 .914 / 2.77 1SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / San Jose

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • Carolina (6-2-1 13P) at TAMPA BAY (6-4-0 12P) 7 p.m.
  • Vegas (9-2-0 18P) at OTTAWA (4-5-0 8P) 7 p.m.
  • Washington (5-4-2 12P) at DETROIT (4--3-2 10P) 7 p.m.
  • BOSTON (9-1-0 18P) at NY Rangers (6-3-2 14P) 7:30 p.m.
  • MONTREAL (5-5-0 10P) at Winnipeg (5-3-1 11P) 8 p.m.

Idle: BUF (14P), TOR (12P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

