GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Los Angeles Kings

The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) take on the Los Angeles Kings (6-6-1) tonight in the penultimate tilt of a four-game west coast swing. Florida bounced back from a surprising 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes by rallying late to tie and then defeat the San Jose 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday. Carter Verhaeghe evened it up with 1:22 left in regulation and Sam Reinhart won it in the fourth round of the skills competition. The Kings are back in the City of Angels after finishing a three-game roadie with a 1-1-1 record. Los Angeles spanked the St. Louis Blues to open the trip before falling 5-2 in Dallas and 2-1 in overtime in Chicago. The Panthers have recalled forward Alekis Heponiemi from the Charlotte Checkers.
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2
- LAST MEETING: @LAK 3, FLA 2 (SO) - (Recap) 3/13/2022
- NEXT MEETING: January 27, 2023
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (3-3-1 .901 / 3.02 0SO) vs Jonathan Quick (3-4-1 .889 / 3.26 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Los Angeles
