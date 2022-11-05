 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Los Angeles Kings

Cats looking for first win in La La Land since 2019

By Todd Little
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Florida Panthers v Los Angeles Kings Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) take on the Los Angeles Kings (6-6-1) tonight in the penultimate tilt of a four-game west coast swing. Florida bounced back from a surprising 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes by rallying late to tie and then defeat the San Jose 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday. Carter Verhaeghe evened it up with 1:22 left in regulation and Sam Reinhart won it in the fourth round of the skills competition. The Kings are back in the City of Angels after finishing a three-game roadie with a 1-1-1 record. Los Angeles spanked the St. Louis Blues to open the trip before falling 5-2 in Dallas and 2-1 in overtime in Chicago. The Panthers have recalled forward Alekis Heponiemi from the Charlotte Checkers.

Florida Panthers games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Panthers, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!)

Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

  • WHEN: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA
  • ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports West
  • ON THE DIAL: WPOW 96.5-FM HD2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoKingsGo, #FLAvsLAK, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: Jewels From The Crown
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2
  • LAST MEETING: @LAK 3, FLA 2 (SO) - (Recap) 3/13/2022
  • NEXT MEETING: January 27, 2023
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (3-3-1 .901 / 3.02 0SO) vs Jonathan Quick (3-4-1 .889 / 3.26 0SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Los Angeles

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • NY Islanders (7-4-0 14P) at DETROIT (5-3-2 12P) 1 p.m.
  • BOSTON (10-1-0 20P) at TORONTO (5-4-2 12P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)
  • BUFFALO (7-4-0 14P) at TAMPA BAY (6-4-1 13P) 7 p.m.
  • Philadelphia (5-3-2 12P) at OTTAWA (4-6-0 8P) 7 p.m.
  • Vegas (10-2-0 20P) at MONTREAL (5-5-1 11P) 7 p.m.

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...