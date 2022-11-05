 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameThread: Florida Panthers at Los Angeles Kings

Litter Box Cats 2022-23 Live Discussion Forum: Game 12

By Todd Little
/ new

Panthers (6-4-1 11P) at Kings (6-6-1 13P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 1 of 2 - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Los Angeles

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

When: 10:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports West

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Jewels From The Crown

Socials: #TimeToHunt, #GoKingsGo, #FLAvsLAK, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (3-3-1 3.02) / Los Angeles: Quick (3-4-1 3.26)

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • NY Islanders (7-4-0 14P) at DETROIT (5-3-2 12P) 1 p.m.
  • BOSTON (10-1-0 20P) at TORONTO (5-4-2 12P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)
  • BUFFALO (7-4-0 14P) at TAMPA BAY (6-4-1 13P) 7 p.m.
  • Philadelphia (5-3-2 12P) at OTTAWA (4-6-0 8P) 7 p.m.
  • Vegas (10-2-0 20P) at MONTREAL (5-5-1 11P) 7 p.m.

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...