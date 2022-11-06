GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers vs Anaheim Ducks

The Florida Panthers (6-5-1) will conclude its four-game road trip when they face the Anaheim Ducks (4-7-1) at Honda Center tonight. After a sloppy 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, the Cats will be looking to wrap the trek west with a big win in Orange County to finish at .500. The Ducks are coming off a 5-4 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks. Anthony Stolarz went last night, so the Panthers should get strugglng John Gibson in tonight’s match. The Cats need to get the full two points here, with or without Matthew Tkachuk, who will have a hearing today for hi-sticking Jonathan Quick at the end of yesterday’s game.
- WHEN: 9:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Honda Center, Anaheim, CA
- ON THE TUBE: NHL Network
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- ENEMY INTEL: Anaheim Calling
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2
- LAST MEETING: @FLA 3, ANA 2 - (Recap) 4/12/2022
- NEXT MEETING: February 20, 2023
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Spencer Knight (3-1-0 .899 / 2.53 0SO) vs John Gibson (2-6-1 .883 / 4.58 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Anaheim
Sunday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- DETROIT (6-3-2 14P) at NY Rangers (6-4-2 14P) 5 p.m.
- TORONTO (6-4-2 14P) at Carolina (8-2-1 17P) (ESPN) 5 p.m.
Idle: BOS (20P), TBL (15P), BUF (14P), MON (11P), OTT (8P)
