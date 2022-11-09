GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes

The Florida Panthers (7-5-1) are scheduled to kick off a five-game homestand when they play host to the Carolina Hurricanes (8-3-1) tonight at FLA Live Arena (weather permitting). Florida is coming off a solid 5-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday that allowed them to finish their four-game west coast road trip with a 2-2 record. The Hurricanes saw its four-game winning streak coming to end when they were beaten 3-1 on home ice Sunday by the Toronto Maple Leafs.
- WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida X, Bally Sports South
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoCanes, #CARvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: Canes Country
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 3
- LAST MEETING: FLA 3, @CAR 2 (OT) - (Recap) 2/16/2022
- NEXT MEETING: December 30, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Spence Knight (4-1-0 .903 / 2.63 0SO) vs Frederik Andersen (5-3-0 .891 / 2.72 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Carolina
Wednesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- Vancouver (3-6-3 9P) at MONTREAL (6-6-1 13P) 7:30 p.m.
Idle: BOS (22P), DET (17P), TOR (17P), TBL (15P), BUF (14P), OTT (8P)
Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets
