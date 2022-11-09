 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes

Cats open five-game homestand against one of the Eastern Conference’s best

By Todd Little
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers (7-5-1) are scheduled to kick off a five-game homestand when they play host to the Carolina Hurricanes (8-3-1) tonight at FLA Live Arena (weather permitting). Florida is coming off a solid 5-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday that allowed them to finish their four-game west coast road trip with a 2-2 record. The Hurricanes saw its four-game winning streak coming to end when they were beaten 3-1 on home ice Sunday by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Florida Panthers games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Panthers, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!)

Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

  • WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
  • ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida X, Bally Sports South
  • ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoCanes, #CARvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: Canes Country
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 3
  • LAST MEETING: FLA 3, @CAR 2 (OT) - (Recap) 2/16/2022
  • NEXT MEETING: December 30, 2022
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Spence Knight (4-1-0 .903 / 2.63 0SO) vs Frederik Andersen (5-3-0 .891 / 2.72 0SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Carolina

Wednesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • Vancouver (3-6-3 9P) at MONTREAL (6-6-1 13P) 7:30 p.m.

Idle: BOS (22P), DET (17P), TOR (17P), TBL (15P), BUF (14P), OTT (8P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...