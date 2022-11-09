 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread: Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes

Litter Box Cats 2022-23 Live Discussion Forum: Game 14

By Todd Little
Panthers (7-5-1 15P) vs Hurricanes (8-3-1 17P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 1 of 3 - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida

Where: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Florida X, Bally Sports South

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Canes Country

Socials: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoCanes, #CARvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

Expected starters: Florida: Knight (4-1-0 2.63) / Carolina: Raanta (3-0-1 2.41)

Wednesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • Vancouver (3-6-3 9P) at MONTREAL (6-6-1 13P) 7:30 p.m.

Idle: BOS (22P), DET (17P), TOR (17P), TBL (15P), BUF (14P), OTT (8P)

