GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks

The fifth place Florida Panthers (10-9-4) are on Canada’s Pacific coast tonight and will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the Vancouver Canucks (9-11-3) at Rogers Arena. Florida is coming off Tuesday’s embarrassing 6-2 defeat to the Calgary Flames, which left them with just one win, over Boston, in their last seven games. After sweeping a three-game road trip, the Canucks returned home and were soundly beaten 5-1 by Alex Ovechkin, who made a little history, and the Washington Capitals. Despite, all their troubles, the Panthers are just two points out of a playoff spot, but they need to turn the tide, and fast.

WHEN: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET WHERE: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, SNP

Bally Sports Florida, SNP ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Canucks, #FLAvsVAN, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #Canucks, #FLAvsVAN, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Nucks Misconduct

Nucks Misconduct FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2

Game 1 of 2 LAST MEETING: FLA 2, @VAN 1 (SO) - (Recap) 1/21/2022

FLA 2, @VAN 1 (SO) - (Recap) 1/21/2022 NEXT MEETING: January 14, 2023

January 14, 2023 PROJECTED STARTERS: Spencer Knight (6-3-3 .914 / 2.74 1SO) vs Thatcher Demko (3-9-2 .885 / 3.81 0SO)

Spencer Knight (6-3-3 .914 / 2.74 1SO) vs Thatcher Demko (3-9-2 .885 / 3.81 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Vancouver

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Colorado (12-7-1 25P) at BUFFALO (10-12-1 21P) 7 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (13-8-1 27P) at Philadelphia (8-10-5 21P) 7 p.m.

MONTREAL (11-10-1 23P) at Calgary (10-9-3 23P) 7 p.m.

Idle: BOS (38P), TOR (35P), DET (27P), OTT (17P)

