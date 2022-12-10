GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

It will be a battle of reverse retro sweaters this afternoon when the Florida Panthers (13-10-4) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (16-9-1) at Amalie Arena in the second meeting of the season between the Sunshine State’s two NHL teams. After returning home from a five-game road trip, the Panthers scored an important 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings in their last outing. The Bolts are coming off a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators and have won nine of their last twelve games. Brayden Point’s power-play goal 2:08 into overtime lifted the Lightning to a 3-2 victory over the Panthers in the first meeting at FLA Live Arena back on October 21.

WHEN: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET WHERE: Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports SUN-X

Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports SUN-X ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoBolts, #FLAvsTBL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #GoBolts, #FLAvsTBL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Raw Charge

Raw Charge FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 4 (0-0-1)

Game 2 of 4 (0-0-1) LAST MEETING: TBL 3, @FLA 2 (OT) - (Recap) 10/21/2022

TBL 3, @FLA 2 (OT) - (Recap) 10/21/2022 NEXT MEETING: February 6, 2023

February 6, 2023 PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (5-6-1 .884/3.51 0SO) vs Andrei Vasilevskiy (10-8-1 .909/2.75 0SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (5-6-1 .884/3.51 0SO) vs Andrei Vasilevskiy (10-8-1 .909/2.75 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Tampa Bay

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

OTTAWA (10-14-2 22P) at Nashville (12-10-2 26P) 1:30 p.m.

DETROIT (13-8-5 31P) at Dallas (15-7-5 35P) 2 p.m. (NHL Network)

BUFFALO (12-13-2 26P) at Pittsburgh (15-8-4 34P) 7 p.m.

Calgary (13-11-3 29P) at TORONTO (17-5-6 40P) 7 p.m.

Los Angeles (14-11-4 32P) at MONTREAL (13-11-2 28P) 2 p.m. (NHL Network)

Idle: BOS (43P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets