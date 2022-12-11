GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers vs Seattle Kraken

After yet another disappointing display on the gulf coast, the Florida Panthers (13-11-4) return to host the Seattle Kraken (15-8-3) at FLA Live Arena this evening. The Panthers failed to build momentum after its big win over Detroit this week, dropping a 4-1 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning ysterday by surrendering three goals in the third period. The second-year Kraken are one of the biggest surprises in the league this season, but they are going through a bit of a struggle right now. Seattle has lost three straight games to Florida, Montreal and Washington, scoring just four times in those defeats.
- WHEN: 6:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida-X, Root-NW
- ON THE DIAL: WPOW 96.5-FM2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #SeaKraken, #SEAvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: Davy Jones Locker Room
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2 (1-0-0)
- LAST MEETING: FLA 5, @SEA 1 - (Recap) 12/3/2022
- NEXT MEETING: 2022-23 regular season
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (5-7-1 .885/3.55 0SO) vs Martin Jones (12-5-2 .888/2.97 1SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Seattle
Sunday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- BOSTON (21-4-1 43P) at Vegas (20-8-1 41P) 8 p.m. (NHL Network)
Idle: TOR (42P), TBL (35P), DET (32P), MTL (28P), BUF (26P), OTT (24P)
