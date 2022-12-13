GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Back=to-back losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle Kraken have the Florida Panthers (13-12-4) in dire need of a victory tonight when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets (10-15-2 22P) at FLA Live Arena for tilt two of a three-game homestand. The Cats need to start producing more positive results and stop losing to teams below them in the standings like the Blue Jackets. Columbus, who beat Florida on November 20 at Nationwide Arena, enter the game on a modest two-game winning streak after home ice wins over the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings.

Sergei Bobrovsky (5-8-1 .884 / 3.58 0SO) vs Elvis Merzlikins (4-7-0 .862 / 4.83 0SO)

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Anaheim (7-19-3 17P) at TORONTO (18-5-6 42P) 7 p.m.

Los Angeles (15-11-5 35P) at BUFFALO (12-14-2 26P) 7 p.m.

NY Islanders (17-12-0 34P) at BOSTON (22-4-1 45P) 7 p.m.

Seattle (16-8-3 35P) at TAMPA BAY (17-9-1 35P) 7 p.m.

Carolina (15-6-6 36P) at DETROIT (13-8-6 32P) 7 p.m.

Idle: MTL (30P), OTT (26P)

