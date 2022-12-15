GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Pittsburgh Penguins

The Florida Panthers (14-12-4) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-4) tonight at FLA Live Arena tonight to close out a three-game homestand. Florida snapped a two-game losing streak with a well-played 4-0 decision over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
- WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, ATTNS-Pittsburgh
- ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: 1 of 3
- LAST MEETING: FLA 4, @PIT 3 - (Recap) 3/8/2022
- NEXT MEETING: January 24, 2023
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (6-8-1 .889/3.35 1SO) vs Tristan Jarry (13-3-3 .920/2.67 4SO)
