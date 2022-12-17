GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils

The Florida Panthers (14-13-4) will face the much-improved New Jersey Devils (21-7-2) for the first time this season tonight in Newark, NJ. Injury-riddled Florida is coming off a 4-2 defeatto Pittsburgh that saw them play well at 5-on-5, but lose the game thanks another poor performance on special teams. While the Devils have dropped four (0-3-1) in a row, they are still have a four-point lead on the Penguins and Carolina for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Last year’s firewagon versus this year’s model. Should be interesting.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET WHERE: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, MSGSN

Bally Sports Florida, MSGSN ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #NJDevils, #FLAvsNJD, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #NJDevils, #FLAvsNJD, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: All About The Jersey

All About The Jersey FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 3

Game 1 of 3 LAST MEETING: FLA 7, @NJD 6 (OT) (Recap) - 4/2/2022

FLA 7, @NJD 6 (OT) (Recap) - 4/2/2022 NEXT MEETING: December 21, 2022

December 21, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Spencer Knight (8-4-3 .919/2.64 1SO) vs Vitek Vanecek (12-3-2 .912/2.37 2SO)

Spencer Knight (8-4-3 .919/2.64 1SO) vs Vitek Vanecek (12-3-2 .912/2.37 2SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / New Jersey

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Columbus (10-17-2 22P) at BOSTON (23-4-2 48P) 1 p.m. (NHL Network)

OTTAWA (13-14-2 28P) AT DETROIT (13-10-6 32P) 1 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (19-9-1 39P) at MONTREAL (14-14-2 30P) 7 p.m.

TORONTO (19-6-6 44P) at Washington (21-35-11 53P) 7 p.m.

BUFFALO (14-14-2 30P) at Arizona (10-14-4 24P) 9 p.m.

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets