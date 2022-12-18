Recap: Reinhart scores twice as Panthers double-up Devils 4-2

Sam Reinhart opened the scoring and got the game-winning goal as the Florida Panthers posted a 4-2 road win over the New Jersey Devils, sending the Atlantic Division leaders to a fifth straight loss.

With Brendan Smith off for slashing Ryan Lomberg, Aleksander Barkov took a pass from Aaron Ekblad and then slipped the puck to Reihart, whose subsequent cross for Matthew Tkachuk deflected in off the skate of Jonas Siegenthaler at the 8:54 mark.

The Panthers would double the lead 7:49 into the second period. Working hard down in the left corner, and aided by a big Tkachuk Tkacheck, Aleksi Heponiemi sent the puck up the boards to Zac Dalpe. The journeyman crossed over to Gustav Forsling, who snapped a shot by the glove Akira Schmid from the top of the right circle, just beating Jesper Boqvist’s attempt to block.

New Jersey got on the board at 11:27 when Dawson Mercer’s drive by and Eric Staal’s stick blade sent Sergei Bobrovsky tumbling to ice and John Marino easily fired home from longe range. Jack Hughes and former Panther Erik Haula got the assists as the Devils did a real nice job moving the puck around the zone. Paul Maurice challenged the play for goaltender interference, but to no avail.

Florida would get the goal back with forty seconds left in the frame. Taking advantage of a stickless Nico Hischier, Eetu Luostarinen was able to drop back to Aaron Ekblad at the right point. Ekblad quickly let go of a shot that Reinhart was able to reach out and deflect down past Schmid to collect his second of the night.

Bobrovsky and his mates were able to repel the Devils until late in the third, when the Cats got disorganized after a line change. After Bobrovksy stopped his soft shot from far out, Haula headed to the slot to convert a centering pass from Michael McLeod. Dougie Hamilton drew the secondary assist on the goal which came with 3:30 remaining.

The Panthers clinched it thanks to Carter Verhaeghe’s empty-net goal with 61 ticks left on the clock. Sam Bennett won a big defensive zone draw and Brandon Montour drove the puck up the boards to Grigori Denisenko. Denisenko first chipped the puck off of Hamilton and then got it Verhaeghe, who finished from the blue line, giving young Grigori his first NHL point of the season.

