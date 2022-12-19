 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

Litter Box Cats 2022-23 Live Discussion Forum: Game 33

By Todd Little
Panthers (15-13-4 34P) at Bruins (24-4-2 50P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 3 of 4 (1-1-0) - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Boston

Where: TD Garden - Boston, MA

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Florida-X, NESN

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Socials: #TimeToHunt, #NHLBruins, #FLAvsBOS, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (7-9-1 3.26) / Boston: Ullmark (17-1-1 1.83)

Monday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • DETROIT (13-11-6 32P) at Washington (16-13-4 36P) 7 p.m.
  • BUFFALO (15-14-2 32P) at Vegas (22-10-1 43P) 10 p.m
  • MONTREAL (14-15-2 30P) at Arizona (10-15-4 24P) 10 p.m

Idle: TOR (44P), TBL (41P), OTT (30P)

