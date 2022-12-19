GameThread: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

Panthers (15-13-4 34P) at Bruins (24-4-2 50P)
FLA in Season Series: Game 3 of 4 (1-1-0) - LBC Caterwaul
PLAYER STATS: Florida / Boston
Where: TD Garden - Boston, MA
When: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports Florida-X, NESN
Listen: Panthers Radio Network
Enemy Intel: Stanley Cup of Chowder
Socials: #TimeToHunt, #NHLBruins, #FLAvsBOS, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (7-9-1 3.26) / Boston: Ullmark (17-1-1 1.83)
Monday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- DETROIT (13-11-6 32P) at Washington (16-13-4 36P) 7 p.m.
- BUFFALO (15-14-2 32P) at Vegas (22-10-1 43P) 10 p.m
- MONTREAL (14-15-2 30P) at Arizona (10-15-4 24P) 10 p.m
Idle: TOR (44P), TBL (41P), OTT (30P)
