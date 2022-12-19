GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

The Florida Panthers (15-13-4) will look to build on a well-played road win over New Jersey when they take on the Boston Bruins (24-4-2) tonight at TD Garden in chilly Massachusetts. Sam Reinhart scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 to lead the Cats to a 4-2 victory over the Devils on Saturday. The Bruins, who lead the NHL with 50 points, are coming off a 4-2 win over Columbus and have to yet lose in regulation (16-0-2) on home ice this season. The teams have split their previous two meetings, with the Bruins winning 5-3 in Boston on October 15, and the Panthers posting a 5-2 decision in Sunrise on November 23.

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: TD Garden - Boston, MA

TD Garden - Boston, MA ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida-X, NESN

Bally Sports Florida-X, NESN ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #NHLBruins, #FLAvsBOS, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #NHLBruins, #FLAvsBOS, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Stanley Cup of Chowder FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 4 (1-1-0)

Game 3 of 4 (1-1-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, BOS 2 - (Recap) 11/23/2022

@FLA 5, BOS 2 - (Recap) 11/23/2022 NEXT MEETING: January 28, 2023

January 28, 2023 PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (7-9-1 .894/3.26 1SO) vs Linus Ullmark (17-1-1 .938/1.83 2SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (7-9-1 .894/3.26 1SO) vs Linus Ullmark (17-1-1 .938/1.83 2SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Boston

Monday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

DETROIT (13-11-6 32P) at Washington (16-13-4 36P) 7 p.m.

BUFFALO (15-14-2 32P) at Vegas (22-10-1 43P) 10 p.m

MONTREAL (14-15-2 30P) at Arizona (10-15-4 24P) 10 p.m

Idle: TOR (44P), TBL (41P), OTT (30P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets