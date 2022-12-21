 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs New Jersey Devils

Cats need a win in next to last game before holiday break

By Todd Little
New Jersey Devils v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

The Florida Panthers (15-14-4) return home to FLA Live Arena after splitting a two-game road trip to face the slumping New Jersey Devils (21-9-2) for the second time in four days. Florida beat New Jersey 4-2 on Saturday, but were not able to build any momentum as they got smoked 7-3 by the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday. The Devils have dropped six straight and were knocked from first place in the Metropolitan Division last night, falling 4-1 to the new top dog, the Carolina Hurricanes by a 4-1 count. That’s quite the plunge considering New Jersey lost only four times through the end of November.

  • WHEN: 7 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL
  • ON THE TUBE: TNT/SlingTV
  • ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #NJDevils, #NJDvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: All About The Jersey
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 3 (1-0-0)
  • LAST MEETING: FLA 4, @NJD 2 (Recap) - 12/17/2022
  • NEXT MEETING: March 18, 2023
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (7-9-1 .894/3.26 1SO) vs Vitek Vanecek (12-4-2 .908/2.45 2SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / New Jersey

Wednesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • TAMPA BAY (20-10-1 41P) at DETROIT (13-11-7 33P) 7 p.m.
  • MONTREAL (15-15-2 30P) at Colorado (17-11-2 36P) 7 p.m.

Idle: BOS (52P), TOR (46P), BUF (34P), OTT (30P)

