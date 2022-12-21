GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs New Jersey Devils

The Florida Panthers (15-14-4) return home to FLA Live Arena after splitting a two-game road trip to face the slumping New Jersey Devils (21-9-2) for the second time in four days. Florida beat New Jersey 4-2 on Saturday, but were not able to build any momentum as they got smoked 7-3 by the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday. The Devils have dropped six straight and were knocked from first place in the Metropolitan Division last night, falling 4-1 to the new top dog, the Carolina Hurricanes by a 4-1 count. That’s quite the plunge considering New Jersey lost only four times through the end of November.
- WHEN: 7 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL
- ON THE TUBE: TNT/SlingTV
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #NJDevils, #NJDvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: All About The Jersey
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 3 (1-0-0)
- LAST MEETING: FLA 4, @NJD 2 (Recap) - 12/17/2022
- NEXT MEETING: March 18, 2023
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (7-9-1 .894/3.26 1SO) vs Vitek Vanecek (12-4-2 .908/2.45 2SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / New Jersey
Wednesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- TAMPA BAY (20-10-1 41P) at DETROIT (13-11-7 33P) 7 p.m.
- MONTREAL (15-15-2 30P) at Colorado (17-11-2 36P) 7 p.m.
Idle: BOS (52P), TOR (46P), BUF (34P), OTT (30P)
