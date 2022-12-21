 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameThread: Florida Panthers vs New Jersey Devils

Litter Box Cats 2022-23 Live Discussion Forum: Game 34

By Todd Little
/ new

Panthers (15-14-4 32P) vs Devils (21-9-2 44P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 2 of 3 (1-0-0) - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / New Jersey

Where: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: TNT

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: All About The Jersey

Socials: #TimeToHunt, #NJDevils, #NJDvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (7-9-1 3.26) vs New Jersey: Vanecek (12-4-2 2.45) or Blackwood (4-2-0 2.80)

Wednesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • TAMPA BAY (20-10-1 41P) at DETROIT (13-11-7 33P) 7 p.m.
  • MONTREAL (15-15-2 30P) at Colorado (17-11-2 36P) 7 p.m.

Idle: BOS (52P), TOR (46P), BUF (34P), OTT (30P)

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...