GameThread: Florida Panthers vs New Jersey Devils

Panthers (15-14-4 32P) vs Devils (21-9-2 44P)
FLA in Season Series: Game 2 of 3 (1-0-0) - LBC Caterwaul
PLAYER STATS: Florida / New Jersey
Where: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL
When: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: TNT
Listen: Panthers Radio Network
Enemy Intel: All About The Jersey
Socials: #TimeToHunt, #NJDevils, #NJDvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (7-9-1 3.26) vs New Jersey: Vanecek (12-4-2 2.45) or Blackwood (4-2-0 2.80)
Wednesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- TAMPA BAY (20-10-1 41P) at DETROIT (13-11-7 33P) 7 p.m.
- MONTREAL (15-15-2 30P) at Colorado (17-11-2 36P) 7 p.m.
Idle: BOS (52P), TOR (46P), BUF (34P), OTT (30P)
Loading comments...