GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at New York Islanders

The Florida Panthers (15-15-4) will visit the New York Islanders (18-14-2) tonight in its last game before taking a holiday break. Florida has lost two in a row and dropped five of its last seven games. The Islanders are struggling a bit offensively and just 1-3-2 in their last six tilts. Both teams are currently out of a playoff spot. The Washington Capitals, who currently hold the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, are two points ahead of the Islanders and have a six-point lead over the Cats. The Panthers won the first two games over New York in October and will be going for the season series sweep.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET WHERE: UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

UBS Arena, Elmont, NY ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, MSGSN

Bally Sports Florida, MSGSN ON THE DIAL: 96.5 FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

96.5 FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Isles, #FLAvsNYI, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #Isles, #FLAvsNYI, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Lighthouse Hockey

Lighthouse Hockey FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 3 (2-0-0)

Game 3 of 3 (2-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 3, NYI 2 - (Recap) 10/23/2022

@FLA 3, NYI 2 - (Recap) 10/23/2022 NEXT MEETING: Playoffs or 2023-24 regular season

Playoffs or 2023-24 regular season PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (7-10-1 .895/3.25 0SO) vs Ilya Sorokin (10-11-1 .924/2.44 3SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (7-10-1 .895/3.25 0SO) vs Ilya Sorokin (10-11-1 .924/2.44 3SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / New York

Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

DETROIT (14-11-7 35P) at OTTAWA (14-16-3 31P) 7 p.m.

BOSTON (26-4-2 54P) at New Jersey (22-9-2 46P) 7 p.m.

MONTREAL (15-15-3 33P) at Dallas (19-9-6 44P) 8 p.m.

Idle: TOR (48P), TBL 41P), BUF (34P)

