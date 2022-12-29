GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Montreal Canadiens

The Florida Panthers (15-16-4) return from a much-needed holiday break to host the Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3) tonight at FLA Live Arena. Florida is currently on a three-game losing streak and falling behind the playoff pack in the Eastern Conference. The Habs surprised to start the season, but they have faded and arrive in Sunrise with a 3-6-1 record in their last ten games after getting handled 4-1 by the Tampa Bay Lightning last night. Aleksander Barkov, Aaron Ekblad and Radko Gudas will all be back in the lineup and 27-year-old Finn Anton Levtchi is slated to make his NHL debut.

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+, RDS, TSN 2

Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+, RDS, TSN 2 ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

Eyes On The Prize FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 4

Game 1 of 4 LAST MEETING: @MTL 10, FLA 2 - (Recap) 4/29/2022

@MTL 10, FLA 2 - (Recap) 4/29/2022 NEXT MEETING: January 19, 2023

January 19, 2023 PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (7-11-1 .895/3.29 1SO) vs Sam Montembeault (6-3-2 .912/2.89 0SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (7-11-1 .895/3.29 1SO) vs Sam Montembeault (6-3-2 .912/2.89 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Montreal

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

DETROIT (15-11-7 37P) at BUFFALO (16-14-2 34P) 7 p.m.

NY Rangers (19-12-5 43P) at TAMPA BAY (21-11-1 43P) 7 p.m.

OTTAWA (15-16-3 33P) at Washington (20-13-4 44P) 7 p.m.

TORONTO (22-7-6 50P) at Arizona (12-16-5 29P) 7 p.m.

Idle: BOS (59P)

