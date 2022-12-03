GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Seattle Kraken

The Florida Panthers (11-9-4) will face the Seatte Kraken (15-5-3) at Climate Pledge Arena for the second time ever tonight. Florida is coming is off a slump-busting 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks that has them sitting at 1-1-1 on this five-game road trip. The second-year Kraken are one of the biggest surprises in the league this season. Seattle enters having won seven straight games, including back-to-back overtime wins over the Los Angeles Kings and the Washington Capitals. The Panthers were swept by the Kraken last season, so they’ll be looking to get their first win against the NHL newest team tonight.

WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida X, Root-NW

Bally Sports Florida X, Root-NW ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #SeaKraken, #FLAvsSEA

#TimeToHunt, #SeaKraken, #FLAvsSEA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Davy Jones Locker Room

Davy Jones Locker Room FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2

Game 1 of 2 LAST MEETING: @SEA 5, FLA 3 - (Recap) 1/23/2022

@SEA 5, FLA 3 - (Recap) 1/23/2022 NEXT MEETING: December 11, 2022

December 11, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Spencer Knight (7-3-3 .919 / 2.61 1SO) vs Martin Jones (12-4-2 .893 / 2.90 1SO)

Spencer Knight (7-3-3 .919 / 2.61 1SO) vs Martin Jones (12-4-2 .893 / 2.90 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Seattle

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

TORONTO (15-5-5 35P) at TAMPA BAY (14-8-1 29P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

MONTREAL (12-10-1 25P) at Edmonton (13-11-0 26P) 7 p.m.

Colorado (13-7-1 27P) at BOSTON (19-3-0 38P) 7 p.m.

San Jose (8-14-4 20P) at OTTAWA (9-13-1 19P) 7 p.m.

Vegas (17-7-1 35P) at DETROIT (11-6-5 27P) 7 p.m.

Idle: BUF (21P)

