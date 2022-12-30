Recap: Barkov goes bonkers in Panthers 7-2 rout of Canadiens

Aleskander Barkov returned from a three-game absence and notched a hat trick and added two assists to spark the Florida Panthers in a 7-2 rout of the Montreal Canadiens at FLA Live Arena.

Barkov scored all three of his goals in the first period.

He opened the scoring at 2:37 heading to the front of the net after a winning a draw to body in a Gustav Forsling shot from the left point. Carter Verhaeghe sent the puck back to Forsling to get the second assist.

Barkov struck again at 11:50 mark, firing the puck over Sam Montembeault’s blocker from the left circle after receiving a crossing pass from Sam Reinhart with the secondary assist going to Matthew Tkachuk. The tally came with Joel Armia off for high-sticking and made Barkov Florida’s all-time leader in power-play goals with 67, passing Scott Mellanby.

is



Sasha Barkov has both Panthers goals in his return to the ice and Florida leads 2-0 in the 1st!!!!



Bally Sports+ is a new option to watch Panthers games. Learn more here ➡️ https://t.co/8va8dYUOxV pic.twitter.com/b0Vp60sGIS — Bally Sports Florida: Panthers (@BallyPanthers) December 30, 2022

After Arber Xhekaj hammered in a power-play goal, with assists going to Jonathan Drouin and Evgenii Dadonov, from the left-side point, Barkov answered 1:08 later by lifting a backhander over Montembeault from in close after Kaiden Guhle snuffed out a Colin White shot attempt and accidently kicked the puck over to the hungry Panthers captain. White and Aaron Ekblad could’ve gotten assists on the play, but didn’t as the goal went down as unassisted.

HAT TRICK FOR BARKY



Aleksander Barkov returns to the Panthers after missing 10 games and delivers a hat trick in the first period @FlaPanthers | #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/7tLkEXBPBO — Bally Sports Florida: Panthers (@BallyPanthers) December 30, 2022

The Canadiens kept it close with their second power-play marker of the period. After playing catch with Xhekaj, Mike Hoffman put a shot on goal that Sergie Bobrovksy denied, only to have Josh Anderson pop the rebound in over his pad with 47 seconds left in the frame.

Florida got the only goal of the second period at 6:22 up a man due to too many men on the ice penalty on Montreal. Barkov sent the puck back to Brandon Montour and Tkachuk was able to deftly deflect his rising shot down and by a helpless Montembeault.

Montour → Tkachuk



Another Power Play goal, and the Panthers lead 4-2!!!@FlaPanthers | #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/0mo7tvOUMW — Bally Sports Florida: Panthers (@BallyPanthers) December 30, 2022

The Panthers extended the lead 4:14 into the third when White pressured Guhle into a turnover and Verhaeghe took possesion in the neutral zone and eventually roofed a shot on Montembeault when his option to cross to Barkov on the 2-on-1 was taken away.

5-2 PANTHERS‼️



Bally Sports+ is a new option to watch Panthers games. Learn more here ➡️ https://t.co/8va8dYUOxV pic.twitter.com/5vGXBW81OE — Bally Sports Florida: Panthers (@BallyPanthers) December 30, 2022

Tkachuk bagged his second power-play goal of the night 3:10 later to put the Cats up by four. Barkov worked a give-and-go with Montour and snapped a high shot on Montembeault from just above the left circle that dropped to ice for Tkachuk to drive home.

Matthew Tkachuk's second score, and the Panthers have a season-high 6 goals on the night @FlaPanthers | #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/d4WUN5q3FH — Bally Sports Florida: Panthers (@BallyPanthers) December 30, 2022

Montour collected his third helper of the night at 9:31 when he sent Sam Bennett and Eetu Luostarinen away on a 2-on-1 break. Bennett slipped a pass under a diving Justin Barron and Luostarinen finished it off for his ninth goal, which equals his career-high.

Things got a little ugly after that with Joel Edmundson taking a cheap shot at Radko Gudas, after the Butcher got into it with Kirby Dach, which resulted in Marc Staal tossing Edmundson to the ice, and Montour throwing down with Brendan Gallagher.

Other than the Habs converting both power-play opportunites in the first, there was a lot to like about this one. The Panthers scored a season-high seven times on 41 shots, went 3 for 6 with the man-advantage, were dominant on faceoffs (59%) and got big performances from its big guns to blow away another troubled team. Refortified Florida needs to build on this win tonight when they journey to Raleigh to face the red-hot Carolina Hurricanes, who are 9-0-1 in their last ten games.

Cote et Fins