Recap: Listless Panthers get blanked 4-0 by Raanta, Hurricanes

The Florida Panthers surrendered three power-play goals and only mustured 19 shots in a 4-0 loss to Antti Raantaa and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

After blanking the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, Raanta delivered his second shutout of the season and the 17th of his career to backstop Carolina to its tenth consecutive victory.

Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each scored power-play goals for the Hurricanes, who went 3-for-5 with the man-advantage and extended their point streak to 16 games (14-0-2), the longest in the league this season.

Brent Bruns had two assists and Sebastian Aho, Martin Necas, Seth Jarvis and Jesper Kotkaniemi also collected helpers on the trio of power-play markers.

Kotkaniemi’s even-strength goal from Brett Pesce and Jarvis early in the third period, which came five seconds after an Anton Lundell tripping minor expired, crushed any hopes of an already unlikely Cats comeback.

Spencer Knight, making his first start since December 19, finished with 30 saves for the Panthers, who have lost four of their past five games. Knight’s best save came early in the middle frame when he robbed Aho with his glove.

The listless Panthers, who failed on six power-play opportunites and were shut out for the first time this season. simply didn’t have much to offer after Thursday night’s big win over Montreal. Florida will return home to face the New York Rangers on Sunday.

