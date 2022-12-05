Panthers recall forward Chris Tierney from Charlotte

The Florida Panthers have recalled forward Chris Tierney from the Charlotte Checkers on an emergency basis. If Anton Lundell, injured in Thursday’s win over Vancouver, is not able to go tomorrow night in Winnipeg, Tierney will replace him in the lineup, unless Aleksander Barkov is ready to meet the team in Manitoba. If Lundell can play against the Jets, Tierney will returned to Charlotte.

After spending the past four seasons with the Ottawa Senators, the 28-year-old Tierney signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on July 16, 2022. Tierney is second in scoring on the Checkers with 16 points in 19 games. He is tied with Riley Nash for the team lead in assists with 13.

What of the injuries to forward Patric Hornqvist, who has been placed on injured reserve, and defenseman Radko Gudas?

Because both players participated in the 5-1 win over the Seattle Kraken, they will have to miss the Winnipeg tilt before the Cats can make additional emergency recalls to fill their roster spots,

A lot of what happens this week roster-wise will depend on if and when Lundell and Barkov actually return to the lineup. If both come back. that’ll put the Cats at 12 forwards, including Aleksi Heponiemi.

Depending on what’s going with Gudas will determine if we see Matt Kiersted or Lucas Carlsson return from the AHL on Thursday.

Whether one or both of Gudas and Hornqvist need to go on LTIR will affect how is this is handled as well. Doing so means a player is off the roster for 10 games and 24 games, but would give the Panthers a lot more flexibility with roster management.

Speaking of the Checkers, they split a pair of games on home ice against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this weekend.

The Phantoms won 3-2 on Friday thanks to Jordy Bellerive’s game-winning goal with 6:37 left in regulation. Nash and Logan Hutsko scored the goals for Charlotte. Tierney collected two assists and rookie Santtu Kinnunen had one, Alex Lyon took the loss, stopping 21 of 24 shots.

In Saturday’s rematch, the Checkers got a measure of revenge with a 6-4 victory. Hutsko, Carlsson, Grigori Denisenko, Gerry Mayhew and Anthony Bitetto each produced a goal and an assist. Henry Bowlby scored the other Charlotte goal. Tierney and Nash picked up two assists while Zac Dalpe and Dennis Cesana had one. Mack Guzda was winning goalie, finishing with 33 saves.