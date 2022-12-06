GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Winnipeg Jets

After turning around their five-game road trip with back-to-back 5-1 wins over Vancouver and Seattle, the Florida Panthers (12-9-4) will face the Winnipeg Jets (15-7-1) tonight at Canada Life Centre before they head back to Sunrise. The undermanned Panthers scored thrice on the power play and got 35 saves from Spencer Knight to end the Kraken’s franchise record seven-game winning streak Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Winnipeg will be closing out a four-game homestand that has seen victories over Colorado and Anaheim bookend a loss to Columbus. With Patric Hornqvist going on LTIR, the Cats, who swept Jets 2.0 last season, were able to restock their roster, adding veteran forwards Chris Tierney and Zac Dalpe and prospect defenseman Matt Kiersted from the Charlotte Checkers.

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida; TSN3

Bally Sports Florida; TSN3 ON THE DIAL: WPOW 96.5-FM2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

WPOW 96.5-FM2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoJetsGo, #FLAvsWPG, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #GoJetsGo, #FLAvsWPG, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Arctic Ice Hockey

Arctic Ice Hockey FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2

Game 1 of 2 LAST MEETING: @FLA 6, WPG 1 - (Recap) 4/15/2022

@FLA 6, WPG 1 - (Recap) 4/15/2022 NEXT MEETING: March 11, 2023

March 11, 2023 PROJECTED STARTERS: Spencer Knight (8-3-3 .923 / 2.49 1SO) vs Connor Hellebuyck (12-5-1 .931 / 2.27 3SO)

Spencer Knight (8-3-3 .923 / 2.49 1SO) vs Connor Hellebuyck (12-5-1 .931 / 2.27 3SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Winnipeg

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

DETROIT (12-7-5 29P) at TAMPA BAY (15-8-1 29P) 7 p.m.

Los Angeles (13=10-4 30P) at OTTAWA (10-13-1 21P) 7 p.m.

TORONTO (15-5-6 36P) at Dallas (14-6-5 33P) 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

MONTREAL (12-11-2 26P) at Seattle (15-6-3 33P) 10 p.m.

Idle: BOS (41P), BUF (23P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets