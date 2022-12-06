GameThread: Florida Panthers at Winnipeg Jets

Panthers (12-9-4 28P) at Jets (15-7-1 31P)
FLA in Season Series: Game 1 of 2 - LBC Caterwaul
PLAYER STATS: Florida / Winnipeg
Where: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg. MB
When: 8:00 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports Florida, TSN3
Listen: Panthers Radio Network
Enemy Intel: Arctic Ice Hockey
Socials: #TimeToHunt, #GoJetsGo, #FLAvsWPG, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
Expected starters: Florida: Knight (8-3-3 2.49) / Winnipeg: Hellebuyck (12-5-1 2.27)
Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- DETROIT (12-7-5 29P) at TAMPA BAY (15-8-1 29P) 7 p.m.
- Los Angeles (13=10-4 30P) at OTTAWA (10-13-1 21P) 7 p.m.
- TORONTO (15-5-6 36P) at Dallas (14-6-5 33P) 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
- MONTREAL (12-11-2 26P) at Seattle (15-6-3 33P) 10 p.m.
Idle: BOS (41P), BUF (23P)
