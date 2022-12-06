 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread: Florida Panthers at Winnipeg Jets

Litter Box Cats 2022-23 Live Discussion Forum: Game 26

By Todd Little
Panthers (12-9-4 28P) at Jets (15-7-1 31P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 1 of 2 - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Winnipeg

Where: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg. MB

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Florida, TSN3

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Arctic Ice Hockey

Expected starters: Florida: Knight (8-3-3 2.49) / Winnipeg: Hellebuyck (12-5-1 2.27)

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • DETROIT (12-7-5 29P) at TAMPA BAY (15-8-1 29P) 7 p.m.
  • Los Angeles (13=10-4 30P) at OTTAWA (10-13-1 21P) 7 p.m.
  • TORONTO (15-5-6 36P) at Dallas (14-6-5 33P) 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
  • MONTREAL (12-11-2 26P) at Seattle (15-6-3 33P) 10 p.m.

Idle: BOS (41P), BUF (23P)

