Recap: Panthers use balanced attack to crush Red Wings 5-1

The Florida Panthers returned home for a one-off at FLA Live Arena and crushed the Detroit Red Wings 5-1, moving within a point of the Eastern Conference’s second wild card spot.

After dominating most of the first period, the Panthers got on the board at 18:05 when a bad line change by Detroit opened up space for Chris Tierney, who took a head-man pass from Marc Staal, to break in on Alex Nedeljkovic and whip a backhander through his pads for his first of the season.

The Cats added to the lead at 1:47 of the second when Sam Reinhart carried end-to-end before dropping the puck to Aleksander Barkov. Barkov, finally back after missing six games, took a couple of strides into the high slot and snapped a shot that got deflected down off the ice and in by Eetu Luostarinen.

Eetu Luostarinen tips home Barkov's wrister from the slot to double the lead for Florida!#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/U9Ws2YkMU6 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) December 9, 2022

Florida would tack on another 58 seconds after Luostarinen lit the lamp. The Red Wings dumped the puck into the neutral zone after a defensive zone draw, Aaron Ekblad collected and advanced to Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk sent Sam Bennett over the line and he blasted a shot from the right circle that Nedeljkovic couldn’t handle. Trailer Josh Mahura pounced on the rebound and fired it into the beckoning net for his third of the season.

Josh Mahura jams home Bennett's rebound to extend Florida's lead to 3 early on in the 2nd period!#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/KMT4s8dedn — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) December 9, 2022

Jonatan Berggren got the only Red Wings goal at 8:08 with just two ticks left on a Reinhart slashing minor. Sergei Bobrovsky made a save on Lucas Raymond’s wrister, but Andrew Copp was able to chip the rebound up and over to Berggren, who knocked it home.

Matt Kiersted would pick up his first of the season at the 14:52 mark. After taking an outlet pass from Eric Staal, Nick Cousins worked his way from right to left across the top of the offensive zone before floating a high shot towards Nedeljkovic. Kiersted bumped Nedeljkovic, who couldn’t glove the puck, boxed out Gustav Lindstrom and pushed the rebound past the tangled-up goaltender to put the Cats back up by three.

Matt Kiersted pokes home the loose puck in tight for his first tally of the season, 4-1 Florida!#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/Kkw8Tt0eXR — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) December 9, 2022

Tkachuk completed the scoring 45 seconds later after getting sprung by Carter Verhaeghe and choosing to hold on to the puck and shoot with Bennett joining him late on a 2-on-2 rush. The Panthers leading scorer dangled and then sent a perfectly placed, rising shot over Nedeljkovic’s blocker to turn on the red light. Ekblad was credited with the secondary assist on Tkachuk’s 13th goal, which gave the former Flame his 13th multipoint game of the campaign.

Matthew Tkachuk keeps his hot hand with this filthy finish



With this goal and an assist last night, Tkachuk extends his point streak to 4 games and leads all Panthers’ players with 37 points through 25 games played this season. pic.twitter.com/H67D8b3RMA — Hockey Recap (@hockeyrecapnews) December 9, 2022

Bobrovksy stopped all five Detroit shots in the third to finish with 19 saves and pick up his fifth victory. It was the veteran keeper’s first win since November 15, when a backstopped a 5-2 decision over the Washington Capitals.

The Panthers played one of their best games of the season, outshooting the Red Wings 41-20 and limiting them to a single goal to make the third period one they could get through on cruise control. 13 of Florida’s 18 skaters picked up a point during the one-sided affair, with Tkachuk the only one to get two. Kudos to Paul Maurice for leaving the red-hot line of Tkachuk, Bennett and Verhaeghe together. The Cats will get a day off before heading over to the gulf coast for tomorrow afternoon’s battle of the reverse retros with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Gears & Lug nuts