Recap: Panthers roll to 8-4 win over Blue Jackets

Mason Marchment tied the franchise record for most points in single game, with two goals and four assists, as the Florida Panthers pummeled the Columbus Blue Jackets again, this time by an 8-4 count at Nationwide Arena.

Anton Lundell set a new franchise record for most points in a single game by a rookie with five, all assists, which tied yet another club record.

And oh yeah, Samson Reinhart notched a hat trick and set up Marchment’s second goal with a drop dead gorgeous pass right on the blade to complete the scoring.

The line of Lundell, Marchment and Reinhart produced a ridiculous 15 points, 11 shots on goal, and a combined +18 rating.

Also getting goals for the Panthers were Aleksander Barkov (PPG), Owen Tippett, and MacKenzie Weegar, That’s six goals in seven games for Barkov. Other Cats with assists were Jonathan Huberdeau, Aaron Ekblad, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett.

Sergei Bobrovsky allowed two goals, as did Ekblad. Just kidding... sort of... Bobrovsky finished the game with 32 saves on 36 shots to collect his 23rd win.

The Blue Jackets got two goals from Patrik Laine and one from Gustav Nyqusit and Emil Bemstrom. Assists went to Max Domi, Jakub Voracek, Jack Roslovic and Gavin Bayreuther.

Elvis Merzlikins got the start and did not return for the third after late second period goals from Tippett and Weegar 15 seconds apart unraveled a Columbus rally and made it 7-4, Panthers. Elvis left the building with 18 saves on 25 shots. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 14 of 15 in the final stanza.

Red-hot Florida upped its road record to a more respectable 9-6-2 and will face the New York Rangers tonight before going on a 15-day hiatus.

Cuffs & Buttons

Florida’s 75 goals in January are the most by any NHL team in a calendar month in the last 25 seasons. The Panthers 12 victories this month are a team record. This month has seen excellent work from both sides of the special teams with the power play (29.6%) and penalty kill (88.9%) both helping the Cats rack up wins.

Mason Marchment became the first player to produce at least six points in a game this season, His six-point night matched Olli Jokinen’s performance on March 17, 2007. Marchment is already working on career-high’s in goals (8), assists (15) and points (23).

Anton Lundell’s five-assists equaled the club record set by Aleksander Barkov on March 8, 2019. Lundell is now tied for second in rookie scoring with flashy Trevor Zegras with 32 points, just three behind Detroit’s Lucas Raymond.

The Blue Jackets, who used to beat the Panthers on a regular basis, have now lost eight straight to the Cats, including a 9-2 beat down on January 15 in Sunrise.

Samson Reinhart’s hat trick was the fifth of his career. Reinhart put up six goals and 13 assists in 12 games played during the month of January.

For more on Florida’s second rout of Columbus this season, visit The Cannon.

Video Recap