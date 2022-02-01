GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at New York Rangers

Panthers (32-9-5 69P) at Rangers (29-13-4 62P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY

Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY ON THE TUBE: ESPN+, Hulu

ESPN+, Hulu ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #NYR, #FLAvsNYR, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #NYR, #FLAvsNYR, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Blueshirt Banter

Blueshirt Banter FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 3 (1-1-0)

Game 3 of 3 (1-1-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 4, NYR 3 (Recap) - 12/29/2021

@FLA 4, NYR 3 (Recap) - 12/29/2021 NEXT MEETING: Playoffs or 2022-3 season

Playoffs or 2022-3 season PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight (9-5-2 .899 / 3.16 0SO) vs Shesterkin (21-5-2 .937/ 2.10 2SO)

Knight (9-5-2 .899 / 3.16 0SO) vs Shesterkin (21-5-2 .937/ 2.10 2SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / New York

Scouting Report

Four straight wins carry the Florida Panthers (1st in Atlantic Division) to the second contest of their current back-to-back set, as the New York Rangers (2nd in Metropolitan) will be playing host to the red-hot Cats following a tight 3-2 win at Madison Square Garden against the expansion Seattle Kraken on Sunday. This will be the rubber match between the two rising Eastern Conference foes, who have traded exciting, closely contested 4-3 wins on home ice this season.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

TORONTO (28-10-4 60P) at New Jersey (15-24-5 35P) 7 p.m.

Seattle (14-26-4 32P) at BOSTON (25-14-3 53P) 7 p.m.

San Jose (22-20-3 47P) at TAMPA BAY (29-10-6 64P) 7 p.m.

OTTAWA (14-21-4 32P) at New York Islanders (15-16-6 36P) 7:30 p.m.

BUFFALO (14-23-7 35P) at Vegas (26-16-3 30P) 10 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

Idle: DET (46P), MTL (23P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets