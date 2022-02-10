Thursday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Men’s hockey is underway at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The four teams in Group B went first yesterday and the results were Russia 1-0 over Switzerland while Denmark upset Czechia 2-1.

Former Edmonton Oilers prospect (and Alex Calloway favorite) Anton Slepyshev scored the only goal for Russia and CSKA Moscow’s Ivan Fedotov stopped all 33 shots.

Denmark got goals from Markus Lauridsen and former NHLer Frans Nielsen, and 39 saves from goalkeeper Sebastian Dahm. Roman Cervenka was the only Czech to solve Dahm.

Early this morning (our time) Group C took center stage and Sweden edged pesky Latvia 3-2 while Finland pounded Slovakia by a 6-2 count.

Lucas Wallmark, who played seven games for the Florida Panthers in 2019-20, scored twice including the eventual game-winner as Sweden built a three goal lead before the Latvians closed the gap.

Finland got a hat trick from KHLer Sakari Manninen and a 31-save performance from another player with Panther ties, Harri Sateri.

In a matter of minutes we’ll see the four teams from Group A go at it. The United States will do battle with host China at Beijing National Indoor Stadium while Canada will face Germany at the smaller Wukesong Arena with both games getting starting at 8:10 a.m.

Last night’s results were in the NHL were as follows

Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3 - recap at Winging It in Motown and Broad Street Hockey

Chicago 4, Edmonton 1 - recap at Second City Hockey and Copper & Blue

Dallas 4, Nashville 3 - recap at Defending Big D and On The Forecheck

Calgary 6, Vegas 0 - recap at Matchsticks & Gasoline and Knights On Ice

Arizona 5, Seattle 2 - recap at Five For Howling and Davy Jones Locker Room

N.Y. Islanders 6, Vancouver 3 - recap at Lighthouse Hockey and Nucks Misconduct

Despite their wins, the Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders remain on an 82-pace. So theoretically, the Panthers are just 14 points from clinching a playoff spot. A feel good thought as we wait for the Cats to return to action.