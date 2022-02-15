Tuesday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Mitch Marner scored a goal and dished out two helpers for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 6-2 thumping of the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena last night. Michael Bunting produced a goal and an assist, and goaltender Jack Campbell made 23 stops for the Buds (31-12-3), who easily took the finale of a three-game road trip after losses in Vancouver and Calgary.

The Maple Leafs pulled within four points of the Florida Panthers and are now three points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning. Toronto is down to a single game in hand on the Cats and two games in hand on the Lightning, who play tonight in New Jersey.

AHL Checkers

After splitting over the weekend with the Bridgeport Islanders, Charlotte (23-18-2) continues its six-game homestand tonight with a match against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The two teams will meet again tomorrow night. Spencer Knight blanked the Islanders on Saturday, so I’d expect head coach Geordie Kinnear to go back to the 20-year-old this evening.

2022 Olympics

The playoff round in the Men’s tournament is underway and three results are already in.

Slovakia (8) blanked Germany (9) 4-0 and has advanced to the quarterfinals where they will meet Team America World Police (1). Denmark (6) edged pesky Latvia (11) by a 3-2 count to advance to a quarterfinal clash against Russia (3). Switzerland (10) pulled the upset by doubling up Czechia (7) 4-2 to draw Finland (2) in the next round.

Canada (5) and host China (12) will go at it at 8:10 a.m. with the winner to draw Sweden (4) in the quarters. The Canadians beat China 5-0 on Sunday to close out group play.