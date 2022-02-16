GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes

Panthers (32-10-5 69P) at Hurricanes (32-11-3 67P)
- WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET
- WHERE: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
- ON THE TUBE: TNT
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoCanes, #FLAvsCAR, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: Canes Country
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 3 (2-0-0)
- LAST MEETING: FLA 4, @CAR 3 (OT) - (Recap) 1/8/2022
- NEXT MEETING: Playoffs or 2022-23 season
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (23-4-3 .920 / 2.56 1SO) vs Andersen (25-7-1 .908/ 2.35 1SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Carolina
Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)
A defeat at the New York Rangers brings the Florida Panthers (1st in Atlantic Division) to a road outing against the Carolina Hurricanes (2nd in Metropolitan), who have won just one of their past four games.
Wednesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
Idle: TBL (70P), TOR (65P), BOS (58P), DET (50P), BUF (40P), OTT (38P), MTL (23P)
