GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes

Cats go for season-series sweep over Metropolitan Jerks

By Todd Little
Florida Panthers v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Panthers (32-10-5 69P) at Hurricanes (32-11-3 67P)

  • WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
  • ON THE TUBE: TNT
  • ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • ENEMY INTEL: Canes Country
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 3 (2-0-0)
  • LAST MEETING: FLA 4, @CAR 3 (OT) - (Recap) 1/8/2022
  • NEXT MEETING: Playoffs or 2022-23 season
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (23-4-3 .920 / 2.56 1SO) vs Andersen (25-7-1 .908/ 2.35 1SO)
Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

A defeat at the New York Rangers brings the Florida Panthers (1st in Atlantic Division) to a road outing against the Carolina Hurricanes (2nd in Metropolitan), who have won just one of their past four games.

Wednesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Idle: TBL (70P), TOR (65P), BOS (58P), DET (50P), BUF (40P), OTT (38P), MTL (23P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

