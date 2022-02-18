GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild

Panthers (33-10-5 71P) at Wild (30-12-3 63P)
- WHEN: 8 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN
- ON THE TUBE: ESPN+, Hulu
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #mnwild, #FLAvsMIN, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: Hockey Wilderness
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0)
- LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, MIN 4 (Recap) - 11/20/2021
- NEXT MEETING: Stanley Cup or 2022-23 season
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (24-4-3 .919 / 2.54 1SO) vs Talbot (19-9-1 .912 / 2.86 1SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Minnesota
Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)
Coming off a painful defeat in Winnipeg, the Minnesota Wild (2nd in Central Division) will try to get back into the win column while hosting the Florida Panthers (1st in Atlantic), who have triumphed in five of their past seven road games.
Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
Idle: TBL (70P), TOR (67P), BOS (58P), DET (52P), BUF (40P), OTT (40P), MTL (25P)
Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets
Loading comments...