GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild

Panthers (33-10-5 71P) at Wild (30-12-3 63P)

WHEN: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET WHERE: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN ON THE TUBE: ESPN+, Hulu

ESPN+, Hulu ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

Hockey Wilderness FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0)

Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, MIN 4 (Recap) - 11/20/2021

@FLA 5, MIN 4 (Recap) - 11/20/2021 NEXT MEETING: Stanley Cup or 2022-23 season

Stanley Cup or 2022-23 season PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (24-4-3 .919 / 2.54 1SO) vs Talbot (19-9-1 .912 / 2.86 1SO)

Bobrovsky (24-4-3 .919 / 2.54 1SO) vs Talbot (19-9-1 .912 / 2.86 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Minnesota

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

Coming off a painful defeat in Winnipeg, the Minnesota Wild (2nd in Central Division) will try to get back into the win column while hosting the Florida Panthers (1st in Atlantic), who have triumphed in five of their past seven road games.

Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Idle: TBL (70P), TOR (67P), BOS (58P), DET (52P), BUF (40P), OTT (40P), MTL (25P)

