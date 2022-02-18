 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild

Litter Box Cats 2021-22 Live Discussion Forum: Game 49

By Todd Little
Panthers (33-10-5 71P) at Wild (30-12-3 63P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0) - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Minnesota

Where: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Hockey Wilderness

Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (24-4-3 2.54) / Minnesota: Talbot (19-9-1 2.86)

Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Idle: TBL (70P), TOR (67P), BOS (58P), DET (52P), BUF (40P), OTT (40P), MTL (25P)

