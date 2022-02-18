GameThread: Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild

Panthers (33-10-5 71P) at Wild (30-12-3 63P)
FLA in Season Series: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0) - LBC Caterwaul
PLAYER STATS: Florida / Minnesota
Where: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN
When: 8:00 p.m. ET
Watch: ESPN+, Hulu
Listen: Panthers Radio Network
Enemy Intel: Hockey Wilderness
Socials: #TimeToHunt, #mnwild, #FLAvsMIN, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (24-4-3 2.54) / Minnesota: Talbot (19-9-1 2.86)
Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
Idle: TBL (70P), TOR (67P), BOS (58P), DET (52P), BUF (40P), OTT (40P), MTL (25P)
