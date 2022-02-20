GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks

Panthers (34-10-5 73P) at Blackhawks (18-25-8 44P)
- WHEN: 3 p.m. ET
- WHERE: United Center, Chicago, IL
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, NBCSCH
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Blackhawks, #FLAvsCHI, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: Second City Hockey
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2
- LAST MEETING: FLA 5, @CHI 4 (Recap) - 5/1/2021
- NEXT MEETING: March 31, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (25-4-3 .919 / 2.52 1SO) vs Marc-Andre Fleury (16-17-4 .912 / 2.80 4SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Chicago
Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)
Having started their current six-game homestand with back-to-back defeats, the Chicago Blackhawks (7th in Central Division) will try to squeeze back into the win column while hosting the Florida Panthers (1st in Atlantic), who have triumphed in six of their past seven outings.
Sunday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- MONTREAL (9-33-7 25P) at New York Islanders (18-20-6 42P) 2 p.m.
- New York Rangers (31-13-5 67P) at OTTAWA (18-25-5 41P) 5 p.m.
- BUFFALO (16-26-8 40P) at Columbus (24-23-1 49P)
- Idle: TBL (70P), TOR (67P), BOS (60P), DET (52P)
Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets
Loading comments...