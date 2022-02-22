GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Nashville Predators

Panthers (35-10-5 75P) vs Predators (28-18-4 60P)
- WHEN: 7 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports South
- ON THE DIAL: 790 The Ticket (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- ENEMY INTEL: On The Forecheck
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2
- LAST MEETING: FLA 7, @NSH 4 (Recap) - 4/27/2021
- NEXT MEETING: April 9, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (26-4-3 .919 / 2.51 1SO) vs Saros (24-15-3 .923 / 2.49 2SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Nashville
The Nashville Predators (28-18-4) will be trying to snap their four-game losing streak when they face the Florida Panthers (35-10-5) on Tuesday night. The Predators are coming off a 5-3 loss to Carolina. The Panthers are coming off a 5-2 win over Chicago. Florida is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games against Nashville.
Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- TORONTO (32-14-3 67P) at Columbus (25-23-1 51P) 7 p.m.
- Minnesota (31-13-5 67P) at OTTAWA (18-26-5 41P) 7 p.m.
Idle: TBL (70P), BOS (62P), DET (52P), BUF (40P), MTL (29P)
