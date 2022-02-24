GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Panthers (35-11-5 75P) vs Blue Jackets (25-23-1 51P)
- WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
- ON THE TUBE: ESPN+, Hulu
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- ENEMY INTEL: The Cannon
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 3 (2-0-0)
- LAST MEETING: FLA 8, @CBJ 4 - (Recap) 1/31/2022
- NEXT MEETING: Playoffs or 2022-23 season
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (26-5-3 .917 / 2.58 1SO) vs J.F. Berube (2-0-0 .923 / 2.99 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Columbus
Scouting Report
A pair of teams on opposite sides of the playoff cut line take the ice in the Sunshine State in search of two points. The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road as they make the trip to face the Florida Panthers Thursday night. Columbus comes in off a 4-3 overtime win at home against Toronto Tuesday night in their most recent contest. Florida ended up on the wrong side of a 6-4 decision at home against Nashville Tuesday night in their previous contest. In the last 10 meetings, the Panthers own a 9-1 record and have won the last eight meetings. That includes an 8-4 road pasting in the most recent matchup on January 31.
Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- Minnesota (31-14-3 65P) at TORONTO (32-14-4 68P) 7 p.m.
- BOSTON (29-17-4 62P) at Seattle (16-33-4 36P) 10 p.m.
Idle: TBL (72P), DET (52P), OTT (43P), BUF (40P), MTL (31P)
Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets
