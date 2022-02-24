GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Columbus Blue Jackets

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: ESPN+, Hulu

ESPN+, Hulu ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #CBJ, #CBJvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #CBJ, #CBJvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: The Cannon

The Cannon FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 3 (2-0-0)

Game 3 of 3 (2-0-0) LAST MEETING: FLA 8, @CBJ 4 - (Recap) 1/31/2022

FLA 8, @CBJ 4 - (Recap) 1/31/2022 NEXT MEETING: Playoffs or 2022-23 season

Playoffs or 2022-23 season PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (26-5-3 .917 / 2.58 1SO) vs J.F. Berube (2-0-0 .923 / 2.99 0SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (26-5-3 .917 / 2.58 1SO) vs J.F. Berube (2-0-0 .923 / 2.99 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Columbus

Scouting Report (Full preview at Winners & Whiners)

A pair of teams on opposite sides of the playoff cut line take the ice in the Sunshine State in search of two points. The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road as they make the trip to face the Florida Panthers Thursday night. Columbus comes in off a 4-3 overtime win at home against Toronto Tuesday night in their most recent contest. Florida ended up on the wrong side of a 6-4 decision at home against Nashville Tuesday night in their previous contest. In the last 10 meetings, the Panthers own a 9-1 record and have won the last eight meetings. That includes an 8-4 road pasting in the most recent matchup on January 31.

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Minnesota (31-14-3 65P) at TORONTO (32-14-4 68P) 7 p.m.

BOSTON (29-17-4 62P) at Seattle (16-33-4 36P) 10 p.m.

Idle: TBL (72P), DET (52P), OTT (43P), BUF (40P), MTL (31P)

