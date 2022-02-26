GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers

Panthers (35-12-5 75P) at Oilers (28-20-3 59P)

WHEN: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Sportsnet

Bally Sports Florida, Sportsnet ON THE DIAL: 790 The Ticket (D/B), 850 WFTL (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

790 The Ticket (D/B), 850 WFTL (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoOilers, #EDMvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #LetsGoOilers, #EDMvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Copper and Blue

Copper and Blue FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0)

Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: FLA 6, EDM 0 - (Recap) 1/20/2022

FLA 6, EDM 0 - (Recap) 1/20/2022 NEXT MEETING: Stanley Cup Final or 2022-23

Stanley Cup Final or 2022-23 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (26-5-3 .917 / 2.58 1SO) vs Koskinen (17-8-2 .899 / 3.13 0SO)

Bobrovsky (26-5-3 .917 / 2.58 1SO) vs Koskinen (17-8-2 .899 / 3.13 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Edmonton

Scouting Report

The league’s top three scorers (Jonathan Huberdeau, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid) will be on the ice in a star-studded matinee affair from FLA Live Arena. After being completely dominant on home ice for much of the season, the Panthers surrendered a total of 12 goals (2 ENG) in frustrating losses to Nashville and Columbus this week. For the most part, the Oilers have been putting forth a better effort under new head coach Jay Woodcroft, but after winning five straight post-Dave Tippett, reality might be setting back in after back to back losses to Minnesota and Tampa Bay. Edmonton played well at AMALIE Arena against the powerful Bolts, but were done in by another subpar performance from Mike Smith, much like the Cats were done in in large part against the Blue Jackets by what may be the only time we see Jonas Johansson between the pipes.

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

MONTREAL (12-33-7 31P) at OTTAWA (19-26-5 43P) 7 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (33-11-6 72P) at Nashville (30-18-4 64P) 7:30 p.m.

TORONTO (33-14-4 70P) at DETROIT (23-23-6 52P) 7:30 p.m.

BOSTON (30-17-4 64P) at San Jose (23-22-6 52P) 10 p.m.

Idle: BUF (40P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets