AHL: Checkers end February with a thud

After recently putting together a 4-0-1 run on home ice, the Charlotte Checkers took a step back by losing the first three games of a monster eight-game road trip over a busy weekend. They did manage to stay in fifth place in the AHL’s Atlantic Division, three points ahead of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Charlotte (26-21-3) trails the fourth place Hershey Bears by three points with a game in hand.

Bruins 5, Checkers 1

On Friday, the Checkers opened the road trip in Providence and got steamrolled by the P-Bruins by a 5-1 count. They avoided getting blanked when Alexander True scored with 7:42 left in regulation. Owen Tippett was the only Florida Panthers prospect that figured in the scoring, drawing the secondary assist on True’s power-play marker. Spencer Knight got the start and was pulled 6:18 into the second period after giving up four goals on 12 shots.

Thunderbirds 4, Checkers 2

Saturday saw the Checkers get doubled up 4-2 by Florida’s former affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Henry Bowlby got his ninth of the season from Cole Schwindt in the second period to make it 2-1, Springfield. Chase Priskie and Owen Tippett set up Max McCormick’s power-play goal 8;10 into the third which pulled the Checkers back within one before Alexey Toropchenko iced it with a late empty-netter with 15 ticks left on the clock. Seattle Kraken prospect Joey Daccord stopped 36 of 39 shots for Charlotte.

Islanders 5, Checkers 3

The Checkers jumped out to a 3-1 first period lead on Sunday, but couldn’t hold it, surrendering four-straight goals to Bridgeport in the 5-3 defeat. Spencer Knight stopped 23 of 27 shots faced in the loss. Charlotte’s Panthers prospects did not figure in the scoring.

The Checkers will look to snap its four game losing streak on Wednesday when the take on the Hershey Bears.