Panthers sign Finnish defenseman Petteri Lindbohm for remainder of the season

The Florida Panthers have signed experienced, reliable and physical Finnish defenseman Petteri Lindbohm for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Lindbohm, 28, recently won an Olympic gold medal with Finland and was playing with Helsinki-based Jokerit until they withdrew from the KHL playoffs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The St. Louis Blues drafted Lindbohm in the sixth round (212th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

He played a total of 40 NHL games (2G/1A) for the Blues and 171 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves before returning to Europe to play the 2018-19 for Swiss club team Lausanne.

Lindbohm put up a total of 3 goals, 5 assists and 28 PIM in 45 games during his first season in the KHL.

At the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, he appeared in six games and produced two assists.

Because he wasn’t on Florida’s reserve list and was playing in Europe, the Panthers had to place Lindbohm on waivers.