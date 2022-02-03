Thursday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

While they probably don’t really need the help, the Florida Panthers had to like the results they saw on the scoreboard last night as the Western Conference took all three games on the docket the last night involving Eastern Conference teams before the NHL breaks for the All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

On the Atlantic Division front, the Detroit Red Wings fell to the visiting Los Angeles by a 5-3 count. In the other two games, the Edmonton Oilers got a late shorthanded goal and empty-netter from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to slip past the Washington Capitals 5-3 at Capital One Arena, and Philip Grubauer posted the first shutout in Seattle Kraken history as the expansion franchise blanked the New York Islanders 3-0 at UBS Arena with former Panther Jared McCann registering a goal and an assist.

Florida’s AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers were on the road last night and they took a 5-1 drumming at the hands of the Rochester Americans. The Amerks scored three times on five shots to chase Seattle prospect Joey Daccord from the net midway through the first period. Aleski Heponiemi drew the primary assist on Scott Wilson’s power-play at the 13;12 mark of the third as Charlotte ended Aaron Dell’s shutout bid. Of note, Noel Acciari played for the Checkers, his first game of the season, and registered two shots on goal and finished with a -1 rating. Logan Hutsko and Matt Kiersted each had three shots on goal.