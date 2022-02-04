Jonathan Huberdeau will take part in ASG Skills Competition tonight

Florida Panthers All-Star Game representative Jonathan Huberdeau will take part in the Fountain-Faceoff, a new event created specifically for this year’s event in Las Vegas tonight.

In the Fountain Face-Off, eight players will compete in the Fountains of Bellagio and see who can shoot pucks into five targets in the least amount of time. There will be a qualifying round and then a head-to-head final. Joining Huberdeau will be Claude Giroux (Flyers), Jordan Eberle (Kraken), Roman Josi (Predators), Nick Suzuki (Canadiens), Zach Werenski (Blue Jackets), Mark Stone (Golden Knights) and former women’s star Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson.

Another new Vegas-themed game, 21 in ‘22, will also be held outside, on Las Vegas Boulevard, where players will shoot at 52 oversized cards to try to get the highest hand in the fewest shots without busting.

The more familiar events will be held inside at the home of the Vegas Golden Knights, T-Mobile Arena: the Verizon NHL Fastest Skater, Dunkin’ NHL Save Streak, EA SPORTS NHL Hardest Shot, adidas NHL Breakaway Challenge and Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting.

The 2022 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will start at 7:30 p.m. with ESPN handling the broadcast here in the United States.

Here are the participants for the individual events:

21 in ‘22

Nazem Kadri (Avalanche)

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs)

Joe Pavelski (Stars)

Steven Stamkos (Lightning)

Brady Tkachuk (Senators)

Fastest Skater

Chris Kreider (Rangers)

Adrian Kempe (Kings)

Kyle Connor (Jets)

Evgeny Kuznetsov (Capitals)

Jordan Kyrou (Blues)

Dylan Larkin (Red Wings)

Cale Makar (Avalanche)

Connor McDavid, Oilers)

Save Streak

Jack Campbell (Maple Leafs)

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning

Frederik Andersen (Hurricanes)

Tristan Jarry (Penguins)

Cam Talbot (Wild)

Juuse Saros (Predators)

Thatcher Demko (Canucks)

John Gibson (Ducks)

Hardest Shot

Adam Pelech, Islanders

Timo Meier, Sharks

Victor Hedman (Lightning)

Tom Wilson (Capitals)

Breakaway Challenge

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild)

Trevor Zegras (Ducks)

Jack Hughes (Devils)

Alex DeBrincat (Blackhawks)

Alex Pietrangelo (Golden Knights)

Goalies: Manon Rhéaume & Wyatt Russell

Accuracy Shooting

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers)

Clayton Keller (Coyotes)

Rasmus Dahlin (Sabres)

Sebastian Aho (Hurricanes)

Jake Guentzel (Penguins)

Troy Terry (Ducks)

Johnny Gaudreau (Flames)

Patrice Bergeron (Bruins)

Jonathan Marchessault (Golden Knights)

Four passers, including Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson

Checkers news

After taking a 5-1 loss on Wednesday, the Charlotte Checkers will play another tonight at Blue Cross Arena versus the Rochester Americans at 7:05 p.m. The Checkers (21-16-2) are currently in fifth place in the AHL’s Atlantic Division.