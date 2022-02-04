It’s official! Florida Panthers will host 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend / Skills Competition Thread

It’s official! The Florida Panthers will host the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL. The 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend will include the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills™ on Friday, February 3 and the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, February 4. The 2023 event will mark the second time the Panthers franchise and South Florida host NHL All-Star activities, as the club previously hosted the NHL All-Star Game back in 2003.

The NHL originally awarded Sunrise, Florida the 2021 All-Star Game, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight’s 2022 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will getsnstarted at 7:30 p.m. with ESPN handling the broadcast here in the United States. Panthers leading scorer Jonathan Huberdeau will be a participant in the new Fountain Face-Off event. He will be competiting against Claude Giroux (Flyers), Jordan Eberle (Kraken), Roman Josi (Predators), Nick Suzuki (Canadiens), Zach Werenski (Blue Jackets), Mark Stone (Golden Knights) and former women’s star Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson.

Enjoy the night, folks!