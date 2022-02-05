Florida Panthers Saturday Caterwaul / All-Star Gamethread

Florida Panthers representative Jonathan Huberdeau finished in last in the Fountain Face-Off and didn’t score on either chance he had in the Save Streak, but no matter... everyone seemed to have a good time at last night’s All-Star Skills in Las Vegas.

Zach Werenski won the Fountain Face-Off; Jordan Kyrou was the Fastest Skater; Joe Pavelski took the new 21 in ‘22 event; Sebastian Aho went 4 for 4 and won the Accuracy Shooting contest; Victor Hedman posted the Fastest Shot at 103.2 mph; Atlantic Division goalers Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jack Campbell took the Save Streak; and host team member Alex Pietrangelo “won” a fixed Breakaway Challenge which featured a blindfolded goal from Trevor Zegras and a Jack Hughes mini-me.

The All-Star Game will drop puck at 3 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+) at T-Mobile Arena with the Metropolitan Division taking on the Pacific Division. Huberdeau and the Atlantic Division squad will face the Central Division at 4 p.m. and then the winners of those game will meet to decide the mini-tournament champion.

AHL

Powered by a Zac Dalpe hat trick, the Charlotte Checkers skated to a big 5-2 win over the host Rochester Americans last night at Blue Cross Arena. Zalpe also drew an assist on Scott Wilson’s empty-net goal. Logan Hutsko produced a goal and an assist. Other Panthers prospects who picked up helpers were Henry Bowlby, Serron Noel and Cole Schwindt. Spencer Knight stopped 24 of 26 shots to collect his second AHL win. The Checkers, who moved up to fourth place in the Atlantic Division, will wrap its five-game road trip tonight in Syracuse against the Crunch.