Sunday Florida Panthers Caterwaul: Metro wins NHL All-Star Game

Claude Giroux scored twice in the final to help the Metropolitan Division win the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game by a 5-3 count over the Central Division at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the opening round game, a 6-4 win over the Pacific Division, Giroux scored a goal and added an assist.

Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau produced a goal and an assist in the Atlantic Division’s 8-5 loss to the Central Division,

Huberdeau scored from Auston Matthews 3:28 into the first half to tie the game at one.

Jonathan Huberdeau ties up the game at 1 for the Atlantic Division!https://t.co/JXwAxRt2tt#NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/uvFwxFaD32 — Coolbet Canada (@CoolbetCanada) February 5, 2022

Then he returned the favor at 9:19 with a pretty feed to pull the Atlantic within a goal at 3-2.

Next year’s All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Panthers in Sunrise at FLA Live Arena. Looking forward to that.

Crunch 3, Checkers 1

Playing its third game in four nights, the Charlotte Checkers fell 3-1 to the Syracuse Crunch to conclude a five-game road trip. No Panthers prospects figured in the scoring as Seattle’s Kole Lind got the only Checkers goal with 17 seconds left to deprive Crunch keeper Corbin Kaczperski of a shutout. Joey Daccord got the start for Charlotte and stopped 27 of 30 shots. Zac Dalpe registered five shots on goal and Henry Bowlby put four shots on Kaczperski. The loss dropped the Checkers back into fifth place in the AHL’s Atlantic Division.