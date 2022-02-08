Tuesday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Florida Panthers have signed 21-year-old undrafted goaltender Mack Guzda to a three-year entry-level contract. Guzda has played 26 OHL games this season, 10 with the Owen Sound Attack and 16 with his latest team, the Barrie Colts. His combined record is 16-8-2, and his GAA is 2.55 and his save percentage .921. He has posted two shutouts, both with Barrie.

Last season, Guzda went 24-20-7 for the Attack, registering a 3.20 GAA, .900 save percentage and two shutouts.

The Panthers reportedly beat out the New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins and division-rival Toronto Maple Leafs to get Guzda to sign on the line which is dotted.

ICYMI, Mason Marchment was named Third Star by the NHL for the week ending February 6.

Marchment posted two goals and six points across two appearances as the Panthers (32-10-5, 69 points) split their contests to move into first place in the overall standings. He matched a franchise record and became the first NHL player in 2021-22 to record a six-point game with two goals and four assists in an 8-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 31. The 26-year-old Uxbridge, Ont., native – who was held off the scoresheet in a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers Feb. 1 – has collected 8G/15A for 23 points in 22 total outings this season, already surpassing his career totals entering the campaign.

In last night games, the Carolina Hurricanes failed to lend the Cats a helping hand by gagging up a late lead to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mitch Marner tied the score with 5:48 left in regulation and then won it in overtime. The Buds are now six points behind the Panthers with four games in hand.

The only other game last night saw the Ottawa Senators best the New Jersey Devils by a 4-1 count.