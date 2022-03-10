GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Philadelphia Flyers

Panthers (39-13-5 83P) vs Flyers (18-28-10 46P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, NBCSP

Bally Sports Florida, NBCSP ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #BringItToBroad, #PHIvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #BringItToBroad, #PHIvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Broad Street Hockey

Broad Street Hockey FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 3 (2-0-0)

Game 3 of 3 (2-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 2, PHI 1 (OT) - (Recap) 11/24/2021

@FLA 2, PHI 1 (OT) - (Recap) 11/24/2021 NEXT MEETING: 2022-23 regular season

2022-23 regular season PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (29-6-3 .916 / 2.55 2SO) vs Hart (11-18-6 .913/ 2.88 1SO)

Bobrovsky (29-6-3 .916 / 2.55 2SO) vs Hart (11-18-6 .913/ 2.88 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Philadelphia

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

The Philadelphia Flyers face the Florida Panthers with both teams heading in opposite directions this season. The Flyers have only won 18 of their 56 games but have won back-to-back games while the Panthers have won 39 of their 57 games and are on a four-game winning streak. The Flyers are looking to climb out of last place in the Metropolitan Division while the Panthers hope to remain in first place in the Atlantic Division and the upcoming game should be a good one as a result.

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Chicago (21-29-8 50P) at BOSTON (34-18-5 73P) 7 p.m.

Vegas (32-22-4 68P) at BUFFALO (18-32-8 44P) 7 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)

Arizona (17-35-4 38P) at TORONTO (37-16-4 78P) 7 p.m.

Seattle (17-37-5 39P) at OTTAWA (20-31-5 45P) 7 p.m.

Minnesota (33-19-3 69P) at DETROIT (24-27-6 54P) 7 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)

TAMPA BAY (37-13-6 80P) at Calgary (34-15-7 75P) 7 p.m.

Idle: MTL (37P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets