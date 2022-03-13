GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Los Angeles Kings

Panthers (40-13-5 85P) at Kings (32-20-8 72P)

WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports West

Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports West ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

Jewels From The Crown FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (0-1-0)

Game 2 of 2 (0-1-0) LAST MEETING: LAK 4, @FLA 1 (OT) - (Recap) 12/16/2021

LAK 4, @FLA 1 (OT) - (Recap) 12/16/2021 NEXT MEETING: Stanley Cup final or 2022-23 regular season

Stanley Cup final or 2022-23 regular season PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (30-6-3 .917 / 2.57 2SO) vs Quick (15-11-7 .907/ 2.72 2SO)

Bobrovsky (30-6-3 .917 / 2.57 2SO) vs Quick (15-11-7 .907/ 2.72 2SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Los Angeles

Scouting Report

The Florida Panthers take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight to open up a four-game west coast swing. Florida has won five straight games and are 7-3-0 in their last 10 contests. The Kings were also one of the NHL’s hottest teams. They were on a 7-2-1 run before getting crushed last night 5-0 by the San Jose Sharks.

Sunday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

TORONTO (37-16-5 79P) at BUFFALO (19-32-8 46P) 4 p.m. (TNT)

MONTREAL (15-35-8 38P) at Philadelphia (18-30-10 46P) 7 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (37-15-6 80P) at Vancouver (29-23-7 65P) 10 p.m.

Idle: BOS (77P), DET (55P), OTT (47P)

