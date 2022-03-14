Panthers prospect Owen Tippett named AHL Player of the Week

Florida Panthers prospect and Charlotte Checkers forward Owen Tippett has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 13, 2022.

Tippett produced four goals and four assists for a total of eight points in four games for Charlotte last week.

On Tuesday night, Tippett recorded the second two-goal game of his professional career, helping the Checkers to a 3-1 road victory over Texas. He drew a helper on Charlotte’s only goal in Wednesday’s rematch with the Stars, and came back with a goal and two assists as the Checkers defeated Springfield, 5-1, on Friday night. Tippett finished off the week with a goal and an assist on Saturday as Charlotte rallied to earn a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Thunderbirds.

The tenth overall pick by Florida in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Tippett has racked up six goals and 18 points in 12 games with Charlotte this season, while also tallying six goals and eight assists in 42 NHL contests with the Panthers.

Well done, young sir!